Global IoT Automotive market Innovations, Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Global IoT Automotive market 2019-2025

The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collectand exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of global IoT Automotive market includes government funding for next-generation communication technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication; increasing demand for smartphone features in cars; increasing awareness towards safety and security of the passengers; and growth in automobile industry.

In 2018, the global IoT Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Texas Instruments

Audi

IBM

Cisco

Apple

Microsoft

Intel

Bosch

GM

Ford

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Automotive are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-infrastructure Communication

Market segment by Application, split into

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

IoT Automotive Manufacturers

IoT Automotive Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

IoT Automotive Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of IoT Automotive market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global IoT Automotive market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IoT Automotive market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global IoT Automotive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of IoT Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

