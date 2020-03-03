Global Ion thrusters Market Rate, opportunities and challenges, Production by Region and Forecast Until 2025

It has been observed that, the global market for Ion thrusters Market would be experiencing steady growth marked in million US$ by 2025. Such advancements can be attributed to the efforts put in by prime manufacturers operating in the global Ion thrusters Market during the period 2019-2025. All such statistics and figures are carefully enclosed in a recently uploaded research report titled “Global Ion thrusters Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, onto its broad online database. Readers are enlightened about different aspects associated to the global Ion thrusters Market which covers growth rate, revenue share, geographical market share, sales channel and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
An ion thruster or ion drive is a form of electric propulsion used for spacecraft propulsion. It creates thrust by accelerating positive ions with electricity. The term refers strictly to gridded electrostatic ion thrusters, and is often incorrectly loosely applied to all electric propulsion systems including electromagnetic plasma thrusters
The Ion thrusters market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ion thrusters.
This report presents the worldwide Ion thrusters market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Busek
Accion Systems
L3 Technologies
Exotrail
Safran
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Sitael
Space Electric Thruster Systems
Ion thrusters Breakdown Data by Type
Electrostatic Ion Thrusters
Electromagnetic Ion Thrusters
Ion thrusters Breakdown Data by Application
Low Earth Orbits Satellites
Geosynchronous Satellites
Geostationary Satellites
Other
Ion thrusters Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Ion thrusters Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ion thrusters Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Ion thrusters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Electrostatic Ion Thrusters
1.4.3 Electromagnetic Ion Thrusters
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ion thrusters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Low Earth Orbits Satellites
1.5.3 Geosynchronous Satellites
1.5.4 Geostationary Satellites
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ion thrusters Market Size
2.1.1 Global Ion thrusters Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Ion thrusters Production 2014-2025
2.2 Ion thrusters Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Ion thrusters Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Ion thrusters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Ion thrusters Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Ion thrusters Market
2.4 Key Trends for Ion thrusters Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Ion thrusters Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Ion thrusters Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Ion thrusters Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Ion thrusters Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Ion thrusters Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Ion thrusters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Ion thrusters Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
