Global Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

The vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or Vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that employs vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy. The vanadium redox battery exploits the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has just one electroactive element instead of two.

As the schematic shown in Fig, a vanadium redox-flow battery has two chambers, a positive chamber and a negative chamber, separated by an ion-exchange membrane. These two chambers are circulated with electrolytes containing active species of vanadium in different valence states, VO2+/VO2+ in the positive electrolyte and V2+/V3+ in the negative electrolyte. During discharge process, VO2+ is reduced to VO2+ at the positive electrode and V2+ is oxidized to V3+ at the negative electrode, as shown in Equation(1) and (2). The reactions proceed in the opposite direction during charge process. The active species are normally dissolved in a strong acid, and the protons transport across the ion-exchange membrane to balance the charge.

In our report, we cover the ion exchange membrane of all-vanadium redox flow battery. Commercial ion-exchange membranes should have high proton conductivity, good selectivity, and especially low cost. At present, ion-exchange membrane prices are still too high. This affects the installed capacity of vanadium redox flow battery.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery market will register a 18.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 27 million by 2024, from US$ 10 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

Chemours (DuPont)

FuMa-Tech

Golden Energy Fuel Cell

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Full-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane

Non-fluorinion Ion Exchange Membrane

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery in each application, can be divided into

Renewable Power Supply

Industrial Grid (Excluding Renewable Power) Adjustment and Management

