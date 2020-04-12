In this report, the Global Iodine Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Iodine Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Iodine is, as a commercial product, solid and heavy like metal and has black-purple luster. It easily sublimates at the room temperature and has a peculiar odor.

Iodine is widely used in food, medicine, industry, agriculture, national defense, and many other cutting-edge technology industries.

In food industry–Iodine is used in the synthesis of sodium iodide, potassium iodate and other food additives, potassium iodate is widely used in iodized salt for eliminating of iodine deficiency disorders.

In pharmaceutical industry—Iodine is used for making the iodine preparation, the bactericide, the disinfectant, the deodorant, the analgesic, etc. such as tincture of iodine and used in the synthesis of potassium iodide, sodium iodide, iodine solution, iodinated oil; in addition, it has a special resistance to radioactive elements, synthesis of iodized oil can be used in X optical contrast agent.

In other industry–In chemistry, metallurgy industry, iodine and iodide are good catalyzer in many chemical reaction; in agricultural industry iodine is one of the important raw materials to make pesticides and used as fungicides, such as 4-4-IODOPHENOXYACETIC acid; in the dye industry, it’s used in the synthesis of organic dye material; in the lighting industry, it’s used for the production of making iodine-tungsten lamp, lamp with shade.

The global average price of Iodine is in the decreasing trend, from 35.28 USD/Kg in 2013 to 20.07 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be stable in the following years.

And base on the output of the Iodines, the classification of Iodine includes Saltpeter Minera Iodine, Underground Brine Iodine and Seaweed Iodine. And the proportion of Saltpeter Minera Iodine in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The global Iodine market is valued at 810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Iodine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iodine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Saltpeter Minera Iodine

Underground Brine Iodine

Seaweed Iodine

Segment by Application

X-ray Contrast Media

Pharmaceuticals

Iodophors and PVP-I

LCD Screens

Animal Nutrition

Other

