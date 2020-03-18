In this report, the Global Investment Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Investment Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-investment-casting-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



This report researches the worldwide Investment Casting market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Investment Casting breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Investment casting is a foundry process by which a metal part is produced from a ceramic (investment) mold that has been formed by a disposable (wax or plastic) pattern.

They are products using the lost wax process which is a process for producing near-net-shape metal parts. Investment casting process is an industrial process in which high technology waxes are used to form patterns that allow the production of components with accuracy, repeatability, versatility, and integrity in a variety of metals and high-performance alloys.

Investment casting is used to manufacture parts ranging from turbocharger wheels to golf club heads, from electronic boxes to hip replacement implants.

Various investment casting plants are available for casting on which various, for example aluminum and copper-based, all alloys, but also special alloys and pure metals can be cast.

The main advantages of precision casting are weight reduction, increase in stability, freedom in design and cost reduction.

The global production of investment casting increases from 1510 K MT in 2012 to 1803 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.53%. In 2016, in term of volume, the global investment casting market is led by China, capturing about 60.67% of global investment casting production. In term of revenue, USA is the seconds largest market with the share of 32.66%. Because the products of USA are mainly aluminum and titanium investment casting products for the aerospace and defense end markets.

At present, the investment casting are rather dispersion and the major manufacturers of investment casting are Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu, etc. Alcoa and Precision Castparts are industry-leading manufacturers of top-quality investment castings for a broad range of parts, industries and applications.

China is a big investment casting production country, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of investment casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

In application, investment casting downstream is wide and recently investment casting has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, aerospace &military, Industrial Gas Turbines and general industrial machinery and others. There is a big price gap in different application field. The United States local high-end manufacturers account for large share of the revenue market though they hold small consumption volume share of United States.

Globally, the investment casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for general industrial machinery which accounts for nearly 63.20% of total downstream consumption of investment casting in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, investment casting consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of investment casting is estimated to be 2426 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global Investment Casting market size will increase to 25900 Million US$ by 2025, from 19800 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Investment Casting.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Investment Casting capacity, production, value, price and market share of Investment Casting in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alcoa

Precision Castparts

CIREX

Zollern

Milwaukee Precision Casting

MetalTek

RLM Industries

Impro

Dongying Giayoung

Dongfeng

Ningbo Wanguan

Taizhou Xinyu

Jiwei

Investment Casting Breakdown Data by Type

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

Investment Casting Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace &Military

Industrial Gas Turbines

General Industrial

Others

Investment Casting Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Investment Casting Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Investment Casting capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Investment Casting manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Investment Casting :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-investment-casting-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com