Global Investment Banking Market outlook by industry size, share, revenue, regions and top key players analysis from 2018–2025

Global Investment Banking Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Investment Banking is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Investment banking market is mainly driven owing to rising number of High Net worth individuals, surging number of large scale and small scale organizations, escalating number of banking institutions in both the developed and developing countries and surging trade and commerce considering the global scenario.The investment banking is considered as trading of securities for cash or the promotion of securities by the individual or the organization. An investment bank may also deal with the mutual funds, pension funds, hedge funds & members of the public who invest their financials. Trading securities for cash could also be referred as the market making or easing the transactions in a precise manner. These two separate factors could be precisely referred to as the sell side and buy side. The Investment banking is divided into two functions. The one function of an investment bank keenly deals with the insider or private information as this could not be made public. The second function of the investment banks is the sector that deals with the public information considering the global scenario. An example of this function could be stock analysis.

On the basis of segmentation, the Investment banking market is segmented into type which is further classified into Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting and debt capital markets underwriting considering the global scenario. The Mergers & Acquisitions subsegment is anticipated to be the dominating as the well as fastest growing segment considering the forthcoming future.

The regional analysis of Global Investment Banking Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Bank of America Meryl Lynch

Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank

Barclays

Credit Suisse

UBS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory

Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

Equity Capital Markets Underwriting

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Investment Banking Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

