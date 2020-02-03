Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market Insights and Trends to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for IV therapy and vein access will grow from nearly $40.7 billion in 2018 to $54.5 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2018-2023.

IV solutions and sets market will grow from $17.9 billion in 2018 to nearly $24.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.1%.

Infusion pumps market will grow from nearly $15.9 billion in 2018 to nearly $21.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.9%.

This report focuses on the global market for IV therapy and vein access devices and provides an updated review that includes applications in various care facility settings.

The scope of this study encompasses different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes. this research studied and analyzed the market for key components including different types of intravenous solutions and sets (general IV solutions and sets, parenteral nutrition IV solutions and sets and premixed drug IV solutions and sets), infusion pumps (large-volume infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, ambulatory/disposable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, PCA infusion pumps, enteral feeding pumps and implantable infusion pumps) and vein access devices (peripheral intravenous catheters and central venous catheters).

General IV solutions and sets include intravenous solutions with a ranging composition of normal saline (0.9% normal saline (0.9% NaCl), hypertonic saline, Lactated Ringer’s, Dextran, dextrose in water and others. This market also covers the IV sets and containers, associated accessories and consumables provided with general IV solution kits marketed to care settings only.

Parenteral nutrition IV solution and sets covers the market for IV solutions containing vitals nutrients such as carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements, vitamins and minerals. This market also covers the market for IV sets and containers, associated accessories and consumables provided with parenteral IV solution kits marketed to care settings only.

Premixed IV solutions and sets cover the market for commercially available premixed drugs and IV injectables containing antibiotics, pain management drugs and cardiovascular agents and others. This market also covers the drug-delivery systems, plastic and glass containers provided along with the above-mentioned drug premixes marketed to care settings only.

This report covers associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy. In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders and market shares for the global IV therapy and vein access market.

The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and the rest of the world markets. The rest of the world segment includes the markets for countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, parts of Africa, Australia, New Zealand, etc.

This report also contains a relevant patent analysis and comprehensive company profiles for leaders in the IV therapy and vein access devices industry. The market is dominated by a few major players including B. Braun Melsungen; Baxter International; Becton Dickinson and Co. (CareFusion Corp., C. R. Bard,); Fresenius Kabi; ICU Medical (Hospira); Medtronic.; Smiths Group. (Smiths Medical) Teleflex, Insulet Corp., Tandem Diabetes Care and Nestlé Health Science.

The Report Includes:

98 data tables and 43 additional tables

An overview of global markets for the intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access within the industry

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017,2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Encompassing details of different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes

Coverage of the associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy

Detailed information on the main categories for IV therapy, including ambulatory infusion pumps, central venous access devices, diabetes insulin-infusion pumps, enteral feeding pumps and tubes, implantable pumps, large-volume infusion pumps, peripheral venous access devices, and syringe infusion pumps

Examination of the vendor landscape and market shares of leading global players

Profiles of the companies related to the industry, including B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi; Medtronic, Teleflex, Insulet Corp., Tandem Diabetes Care and Nestle Health Science

