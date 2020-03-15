Global Intragastric Balloon Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2027

Based on product type, the global intragastric balloon market is bifurcated into single, dual and triple intragastric balloons, out of which, the triple intragastric balloon segment is anticipated to have a higher demand in the market owing to increase in patient comfort, tolerability and progressive weight loss. The market is further segmented by filling material into saline and gas-filled and by end-user into outpatient surgery centers, hospitals and clinics.

The global intragastric balloon market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is observing a robust growth on the back of notable features of intragastric balloon in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure.

The procedure ensures safety and effective weight management with rare chances of side effects. This can be attributed to the increased commercial availability of the product and the advantage of providing safety through blue dye in urine that will alert the patient, in case the balloon ruptures. Additionally, the procedure is less expensive as compared to other surgical methods. These factors are estimated to significantly support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global intragastric balloon market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America region is anticipated to show a significant growth over the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific on the back of high prevalence of obesity in these regions.

Minimally Invasive Technique

The intragastric balloon is implanted through a 30-minute minimally invasive endoscopic procedure while the patient is under a mild anesthesia. Since the procedure is less time consuming and performed without any incision, it is projected to positively impact the growth of the market.

However, side effects associated with the use of intragastric balloons such as, nausea, pain, vomiting, stomach cramps, reflux along with indigestion, flatulence, bloating and diarrhea are expected to operate as restraining factors to the growth of global intragastric balloon market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Intragastric Balloon Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global intragastric balloon market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by filling material, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global intragastric balloon market which includes company profiling of Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery, Obalon Therapeutics, Spatz3, ReShape Medical, Silimed, Lexel, Districlass Medical and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global intragastric balloon market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

