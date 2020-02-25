Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Market of Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is accounted to reach USD 4,851.2 million by 2024 from USD 3,684.1 million in 2016,it is growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the market for Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCD), such as growing awareness of contraceptive, increased rate of unplanned pregnancies, rising number of initiatives undertaken by the private firms, technological advancements and favourable insurance for IUCD?s.

The key market players for Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market are listed below;

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.,

Mona Lisa N.V.

DKT International,

Egemen International,

Melbea AG,

Ocon Medical Ltd.,

Pregna International Limited,

Medical Engineering Corporation SA

, SMB Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.,

Medu Scientific Ltd,

China RH Contraceptives Co., Ltd,

Sanghai Jolly Medical Education Co., Ltd,

Bernstein Leibhard LLP,

ZheijangDaji Medical Instruments, Ltd.,

Nimble International,

AME Line,

Technico,

Cepeo,

Contraceptivos,

InjeflexInd

Com Ltda,

Bersil, Amed.

The market is further segmented into;

Product Type

End User

Geography

The Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

The global intra-uterine contraceptive devices market is segmented into 2 product types, namely copper IUCD and hormonal IUCD.

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, gynaecology clinics, and community healthcare. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

