Global Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Market Competitive Research, Emerging Companies, Key Applications & Investments

The report ‘Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2027)’ is a comprehensive compilation on the intra-aortic balloon pump market and contains exclusive information regarding the market analysis, growth and forecasts for the period from 2017 till 2027. Intra-aortic balloon pump is a polyethylene balloon mounted on a catheter and inserted into the aorta through the femoral artery in the leg. The intra-aortic balloon assists the heart during both its rest phase and work phase.

The pump is available in a wide range of sizes (2.5 cc to 50 cc) that will fit patients of any age and size. IABPs have been in clinical use to reduce acute heart failure symptoms or improve cardiac output. These pumps are used for temporary support in patients with acute reversible heart failure. It is to be noted that in this report, installation and maintenance cost of the intra-aortic balloon pump console is not considered while calculating the final ASP of the instruments.

In the introduction, the pertinent market numbers of the global intra-aortic balloon pump market are given along with the CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2027. The introduction also contains an executive summary of this detailed report through which the report audiences can have a cursory glance at this vast market. In the introduction, the opportunity analysis of the global intra-aortic balloon pump market is given. Besides this, the macroeconomic factors affecting the intra-aortic balloon pump market and their weightage factor is also mentioned. Regulations governing the intra-aortic balloon pump market in the key market of United States are also covered in the introduction. In addition, Porter’s Five Force analysis of the global intra-aortic balloon pump market is given. A valuable subsection in the introduction contains the pricing analysis by region and volume analysis by product type for the years 2017 and 2027. At the end of the introduction, heart disorders epidemiology data analysis for all the major regions is stated.

The next section of the report contains the regional intra-aortic balloon pump market analysis and forecast as well as important market metrics such as the BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the intra-aortic balloon pump market. In this section, the regional drivers, restraints and trends are also given so that the report audience knows what factors are aiding the growth of this market and what factors are hampering the growth of this market across the various assessed regions. Besides the drivers and restraints, the trends that are applicable in the global intra-aortic balloon pump market are also discussed region-wise in this section.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Intra – Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Console

Intra – Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Catheters

Introducer Tray

Indication

Coronary Artery Diseases

Unstable Angina

Myocardial Infarction (NSTEMI)

Chronic Heart Failure

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Catherization Labs

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

