Global Interposer market 2019: Research in-Depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecast to 2024

Interposer is an electrical interface routing between one socket or connection to another. The purpose of an interposer is to spread a connection to a wider pitch or to reroute a connection to a different connection.

In the industry, Murata profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xilinx and Tezzaron ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.30%, 10.78% and 9.93% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in interposer market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for interposer in 2016.

Interposer technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Interposer market will register a 20.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 380 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Murata

Tezzaron

Xilinx

AGC Electronics

TSMC

UMC

Plan Optik AG

Amkor

IMT

ALLVIA, Inc

Segmentation by product type:

2D Interposer

2.5D Interposer

3D Interposer

Segmentation by application:

CIS

CPU/GPU

MEMS 3D Capping Interposer

RF Devices

Logic SoC

ASIC/FPGA

High Power LED

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Interposer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Interposer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Interposer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Interposer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Interposer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

