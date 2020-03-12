Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Increasing demand for intelligent cities and IoT devices is expected to drive the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart cities market.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION

CISCO SYSTEMS

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

IBM

INTEL

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES

ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

SAP SE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE

SYMANTEC

THINGWORX (PTC)

VERIZON

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Satellite Network

Cellular Network

Rfid

Nfc

Wi-Fi

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic

Infrastructure Management

Building Automation

The Energy Management

Smart City Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

