Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

IoT system includes every device that is connected to the internet for a wide range of applications, such as tracking patients or equipment, collecting data, and analyzing the collected data.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Intel Corporation

Ericsson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Medtronic

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

GE Healthcare

Qualcomm

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable External Devices

Implanted Medical Devices

Stationary Medical devices

Market segment by Application, split into

CRO

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare

1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market by Type

1.3.1 Wearable External Devices

1.3.2 Implanted Medical Devices

1.3.3 Stationary Medical devices

1.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 CRO

1.4.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.4.3 Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Intel Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Ericsson

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Proteus Digital Health Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Medtronic

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Microsoft Corporation

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 GE Healthcare

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Qualcomm

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare

