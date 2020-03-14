Global Internet of Everything (IoE) market is a very competitive market and it is estimated to reach $23.97 trillion by 2020.

Although, the IoE market is currently in a nascent stage however, the increasing demands from the consumer, enterprise and government sectors are resulting in a rapid growth of this market providing ample business opportunities for various players like telecom, application, service, and hardware providers. Despite, certain factors like privacy, security, and lack of awareness may still impact the growth of the IoE market.
The IoE is a heterogeneous platform introducing new innovative technologies in the market such as fog computing and network technologies which will play a major role in the near future when more than a billion devices will connect to the internet and generate a massive amount of data. An increasing demand from the consumers for high speed data traffic is driving the deployment of 5G technology by the telecom players.
The Global IoE market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the period of 2015–2020, mainly driven by applications market segment. The growth of applications market is due to an increasing demand for the mobile applications from enablers. The manufacturing and consumer electronic & retail verticals are expected to contribute major market share for IoE growth.
The Global IoE market is analyzed in six regions – North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the emerging regions for the IoE market growth resulting in huge business investments from most of the players. Asia-Pacific’s IoE market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the period of 2015 to 2020. The government initiatives and an increased IT spending are certain other factors determining the growth of the IoE market.
The report provides unique insights into the IoE Market, providing trends and forecast of the industry during the period of 2015-2020.The market segmentation is done on the basis of technologies (Infrastructure & Network Technologies, Application Technologies), services, devices and regions. It also analyses the competitive landscape, vendor profiles, global generalist, companies to watch for, business strategies and overview thereby forecasting the future growth of this industry in terms of revenue, opportunities, restraints for the next five years i.e. from 2015–2020.
