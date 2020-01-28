The report analyzes and presents an overview of ” Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2027″ worldwide.

The global intelligent virtual assistant market is predicted to witness a strong demand during the forecast period 2017 – 2027 due to rising demand for online self-service, rapid resolution of queries, and self –reliance. Increasing penetration of smart devices such as smart phone, and PC is likely to favor the market growth. Intelligent virtual assistant is a software assistant that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to model human interactions in order to execute numerous task like customer services. Rapid advancement in AI is likely to provide a Launchpad for the intelligent virtual assistant to take off, notices Market Research.biz. In a report titled, “Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Speech Recognition, Text-to-Speech Recognition), By Service, By Application, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2024”, analysts of the report have provided a 360 degree overview of the market.

Rapid progress in natural language processing and artificial intelligence technologies are major factors that is driving the virtual assistance market as these technologies aid to process bulk volumes of data and finds solution to the consumer queries on real-time basis. Apart from these, enterprises are looking for a cost-effective methodologies which will provide efficient and effective customer services, this is likely to bolster market growth as intelligent virtual assistant is a cost effective technology that has the ability to assists numerous customers. Intelligent virtual assistant software are finding its application in numerous sectors such as healthcare, E-retailers, and others. However, on the other hand the market is confronted by some restraints which are likely to deter market growth. Lack of awareness among end users regarding the benefits associated with intelligent virtual assistant is likely to pull down the market.

The global artificial intelligence technologies market can be classified on the basis of technology, industry, and region. On the basis of technology the market can divided into speech recognition, voice recognition, and text-to-speech. Of these, text-to-speech solutions and speech recognition solution are likely to generate more revenue in coming years. On the basis of industry, the market can be segregated into healthcare, BFSI, automotive, defense and government, retail, and others. Amongst these, BFSI is considered to occupy the major market share. Apart from it, healthcare and automotive sectors to exhibit a strong potential due to surge in adoption of intelligent virtual assistant for better customer services.

On the basis of geography, North America holds the majority of share owing to technological advancements and presence of established players in the region. However, Asia Pacific is likely to experience a significant rise in growth rate. Some of the key players in the market are CodeBaby Corporation, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Ltd., IntelliResponse Systems, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc.

