Global Intelligent Transportation System Market is expected to thrive at impressive CAGR by 2022 & Top Key Players are Denso, EFKON, Kapsch Traffic Com and 3M

Intelligent Transport system or ITS is an application which is designed to provide customized and specific solutions to issues related to transportation and traffic. This application helps to reduce cost and optimize quality. There are various solutions which exist for smoothening traffic in many areas like freight, commercial and toll roads. These solutions when applied by the government, can prevent accidents, detect vehicle location, ease congestion and also monitor vehicular emission.

Market Dynamics

With more and more people migrating to the cities and urban areas, the importance of intelligent transportation is also gaining importance. It has become a must along with more infrastructures like highways, roads and public transport options. It has become paramount for governments around the world to not only reduce traffic snarls but also decrease accidents significantly. There is also a dire need for reducing emissions from vehicles to curb air pollution. Congestion on road can be managed by streamlining traffic. As the ITS can effectively solve all these problems, therefore the demand for such an application is expected to rise.

Market Segmentation

The market for intelligent transportation software can be on the basis of the product such as Network management, Freight and commercial ITS, Public transport its, Security and crime reduction ITS, Automotive and infotainment telematics, Road safety systems and ITS communication. Geographically North America dominates the ITS market. However, the market can see slow growth rate due to saturation.

Key Players

The key players are 3M, Denso, EFKON, Kapsch Traffic Com and so on.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

