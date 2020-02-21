Global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS): Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market 2019

In 2018, the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADCCO

Agero, Inc.

DENSO Corporation

EFKON AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Garmin International, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Lanner Electronics, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Ricardo PLC

Siemens AG

Sensys Networks Incorporation

Telenav, Inc.

Thales Group

TomTom NV

TransCore, LP

WS Atkins PLC

Xerox Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Traffic Enforcement Camera

Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)

Intelligent Driver Information Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Traffic Monitoring Systems

1.4.3 Traffic Signal Control Systems

1.4.4 Traffic Enforcement Camera

1.4.5 Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)

1.4.6 Intelligent Driver Information Systems

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ADCCO

12.1.1 ADCCO Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.1.4 ADCCO Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ADCCO Recent Development

12.2 Agero, Inc.

12.2.1 Agero, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.2.4 Agero, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Agero, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 DENSO Corporation

12.3.1 DENSO Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.3.4 DENSO Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 DENSO Corporation Recent Development

12.4 EFKON AG

12.4.1 EFKON AG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.4.4 EFKON AG Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 EFKON AG Recent Development

12.5 Hitachi Ltd.

12.5.1 Hitachi Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.5.4 Hitachi Ltd. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Garmin International, Inc.

12.6.1 Garmin International, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.6.4 Garmin International, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Garmin International, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Iteris, Inc.

12.7.1 Iteris, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.7.4 Iteris, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Iteris, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

12.8.1 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.8.4 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Recent Development

12.9 Lanner Electronics, Inc.

12.9.1 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.9.4 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Nuance Communications, Inc.

12.10.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

12.10.4 Nuance Communications, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Nuance Communications, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Q-Free ASA

12.12 Ricardo PLC

12.13 Siemens AG

12.14 Sensys Networks Incorporation

12.15 Telenav, Inc.

12.16 Thales Group

12.17 TomTom NV

12.18 TransCore, LP

12.19 WS Atkins PLC

12.20 Xerox Corporation

