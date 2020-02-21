Global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS): Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market 2019
Description:
In 2018, the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADCCO
Agero, Inc.
DENSO Corporation
EFKON AG
Hitachi Ltd.
Garmin International, Inc.
Iteris, Inc.
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Lanner Electronics, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Q-Free ASA
Ricardo PLC
Siemens AG
Sensys Networks Incorporation
Telenav, Inc.
Thales Group
TomTom NV
TransCore, LP
WS Atkins PLC
Xerox Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Traffic Monitoring Systems
Traffic Signal Control Systems
Traffic Enforcement Camera
Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)
Intelligent Driver Information Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
