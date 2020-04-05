Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Service & Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Service & Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pigging is a technique to inspect the pipeline ducts to ensure clean and complete operability of any pipeline in various sectors such as construction, industrial plants such as chemical, oil & gas, water treatment etc. “PIGS” are the devices which are inserted into the pipeline and travel throughout to record the blockage, affected parts of the pipeline. There are mainly two types of Pigs such as ‘utility pigs’ which are used to clean and separating the batch and in-line inspection, second type of pigs are ‘ILI Tools’, which are also known as intelligent pigs and are used to collect information such as condition of the pipeline and intensity of the problem and location. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging is a large piece of machinery pulled together with powerful technology that help with the maintenance of transmission pipelines. This report mainly studies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service market.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

T.D. Williamson

Rosen

Baker Hughes(GE)

NDT Global

3P Services

Onstream

Enduro Pipeline Services

Dacon Inspection Services

Intertek

Entegra

Romstar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

Ultrasonic Test (UT)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil products

Gas products

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

