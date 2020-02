Global Intelligent Gateways Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Intelligent Gateways Market: Introduction

Technological advancements have resulted in the introduction of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, and connected devices, among others. Besides, with the increasing penetration of the internet and adoption of smart devices, a continuous and increasing traction of IoT is witnessed since its inception. However, various challenges, such as collection, retention, security, etc. of a massive data is one of the major complexities witnessed during the implementation of such advanced technologies. Thus, to enable efficient processing, rapid device control, and aggregate, process, transform, and route data at the network edge and central IT systems, intelligent gateways were introduced.

Intelligent gateways act as an intermediary between the datacenter/cloud and device, and enhance the performance and scalability by collecting and processing real-time data and executing solutions at network edges, based on real-time conditions. Intelligent gateways, thus, eliminate the WAN (wide area network) latency, optimize system performance, simplify application development and mitigate risks associated with data loss, service theft, and denial of service attacks.

The intelligent gateways market has witnessed considerable growth in the past four years and is, furthermore, expected to flourish owing to the proliferating adoption of IoT across multiple industry verticals during the forecast period, especially in the BFSI segment.

Intelligent Gateways Market: Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the demand for and adoption of intelligent gateways is the increasing penetration of the internet and improving internet connectivity in both developed and developing countries, as intelligent gateways offer a base for the deployment of enhanced IoT across various industry verticals. In addition to this, continuous innovations and enhancements of IT infrastructure, especially in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, is contributing significantly for the growth, in terms of value, of the intelligent gateways market. The increasing adoption of cloud platform, complimented by the continuous demand for a securely connected environment from the end-users is also expected to impel the deployment of IoT globally, which, as a result, is expected to drive the growth of the intelligent gateways market.

However, lack of infrastructural development for the implementation and adoption of IoT across regions/countries acts as a restraining factor for the global intelligent gateways market.

Intelligent Gateways Market: Segmentation

The global intelligent gateways market can be segmented on the basis of industry vertical, enterprise type and region.

On the basis of industry vertical, the intelligent gateways market can be segmented as:

Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial

Retail

BFSI

Military and Defense

Others

With the increasing adoption of online transactions, the demand for secure payment gateway is also increasing. Thus, the BFSI segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, owing to the deployment of automation technologies in the retail industry, a high adoption of intelligent gateways is expected in the same vertical.

On the basis of enterprise type, the intelligent gateways market can be segmented as:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Of the above mentioned industry verticals, major adoption of intelligent gateways is witnessed in the large enterprises owing to the presence of resources to implement/adopt them. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness a comparatively higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing establishments of SMEs globally and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the same.

Intelligent Gateways Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the intelligent gateways market are Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NXP Semiconductors, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, Advantech Co., Ltd., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., AAEON, Eurotech, and Panduit Corporation, among others.