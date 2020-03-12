Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market is estimated to be around USD 6 Billion in 2016 and expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period at a CAGR of around 7%

The global intelligent flow meter market is segmented into type such as Calorimetric, Multiphase Turbine, Vortex, Electromagnetic, Doppler, Ultrasonic, Thermal, and Coriolis. Among these segments, electromagnetic flow meter is expected to dominate the overall intelligent flow meter market. Electromagnetic flow meters are widely used for the measurement of dirty water. They are highly effective in handling liquid of various types and concentrations. They can measure the liquids in multiple directions. They are capable of measuring liquids that have both low as well as high flow rates in terms of their volume.

Global intelligent flow meter market is anticipated to mask a notable CAGR of 7% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. Moreover, global intelligent flow meter market is estimated around USD 6.0 Billion in 2016 and expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Additionally, continuous enhancements and research & development in intelligent flow meter are the major dynamic factor behind the expansion of intelligent flow meter market.DOWNLOAD SAMPLE TODAY

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, accounted for the largest market of global intelligent flow meter in terms of revenue in 2017. China and India are the important contributors to the boom of intelligent flow meter market.

Apart from this, Middle East & Africa are the second largest region in the consumption of intelligent flow meter. North America and Western Europe shows the healthy growth in terms of consumption of intelligent flow meter due to the rise of industrialization and expansion of large number of shale gas projects in these regions.

Demand for Electromagnetic flow meters

During 2017, the electromagnetic flow meter accounted for the major share of the intelligent flow meter market. Electromagnetic flow meters do not have moving parts or flow obstructions and, therefore there is no wear and tear which results in service life of approximation 75 years. Electromagnetic flow meters offered highly accurate reading for both low and high flow which augmenting the demand for intelligent flow meters. Relatively unaffected by viscosity, temperature and pressure as long as the mag meter is selected based on the process conditions. These are the major factors which stimulates the rapid growth of electromagnetic flow meter in intelligent flow meter market.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1036

The report titled “Intelligent flow meter Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global intelligent flow meter market in terms of market segmentation by type, by communication protocols, by vertical and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global intelligent flow meter market which includes company profiling of Emerson Electric Company, Endress+Hauser AG, ABB limited, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Abzil Corporation, Brooks Instruments, General Electric Company, Krohne Messtechnik GMBH. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global intelligent flow meter market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Access Full Report? Inquire [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/enquiry-send-1036

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919