Global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

The intelligent airways transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the airways. The airways relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transportation system. The intelligent airways transportation system is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in the adoption of internet of things in the airways system. The growing trends of internet services is also contributing in the growth of intelligent airways transportation system market. The increasing use of airways transport among all modes of transportation has created an effective and timely management of services among others such as passenger empowerment system/ solution. This solution has a potential to offer a new level of customer service experience and also supports to remove the anxiety in the airport terminal.

To initiate the following process artificial intelligence and data science are utilized to get the tangible benefits for proper working of airports and airlines. The ability of the systems helps to regulate the air traffic between the destinations and also near airports which therefore help in the growth of intelligent airways transportation market. Whereas, the increasing need for the adoption of intelligent transportation system in airways also helps to increase the customer experience and security by making the travel personalized and smoother by providing end to end service. Raising need of real time information by these intelligent technology is one of the major factor in airports for smooth flow of communication.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market size was 12400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amadeus

CISCO Systems

Indra Sistemas

IBM

NEC

Rockwell Collins

Siemens

SITA

Unisys

Honeywell

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Empowerment

Smarter Baggage Solutions

Biometric-enabled Self-service

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Empowerment

1.5.3 Smarter Baggage Solutions

1.5.4 Biometric-enabled Self-service

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amadeus

12.1.1 Amadeus Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Introduction

12.1.4 Amadeus Revenue in Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amadeus Recent Development

12.2 CISCO Systems

12.2.1 CISCO Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Introduction

12.2.4 CISCO Systems Revenue in Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CISCO Systems Recent Development

12.3 Indra Sistemas

12.3.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Introduction

12.3.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 NEC

12.5.1 NEC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Introduction

12.5.4 NEC Revenue in Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NEC Recent Development

Continued…….

