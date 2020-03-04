Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market is expected to witness increased growth rates of Revenue and CAGR Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market 2019-2025
ISTAR stands for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. In its macroscopic sense, ISTAR is a practice that links several battlefield functions together to assist a combat force in employing its sensors and managing the information they gather.
Growing Application of ISR by Civil Government Agencies
In 2018, the global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Elbit Systems
Harris
General Dynamics
Thales Raytheon Systems
Boeing
CACI
BAE Systems
L3 Technologies
Northrop Grumman
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Rheinmetall Defense
Lockheed Martin
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Intelligence Surveillance
Reconnaissance
Market segment by Application, split into
Land
Air
Sea
Space
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Manufacturers
Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size Growth Rate by End User
