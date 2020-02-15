Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Intellectual Property Software Market Industry Analysis | Key Players Like Aistemos, Ambercite, Anaqua, Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Dennemeyer and Gemalto NV” to its huge collection of research reports.



The intellectual property software market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the intellectual property software market over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the intellectual property software market globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

The intellectual property software market is segmented by component, application, and end-use industry. By component, the market has been categorized into software, and services. Among these components, software segment is further bifurcated into cloud-based and on premise. The services segment is categorized into development and implementation services, consulting services, and maintenance & support services.

Based on applications, the global intellectual property software market has been categorized into patent management, trademark management, intellectual property portfolio management, intellectual property licensing, intellectual property reporting & analytics, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use industry, the market has been segmented into individuals (independent inventors); banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); government; healthcare; IT and telecommunication; electronics; manufacturing, and others. Geographically, the global intellectual property software market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America. The market has been analyzed in (USD Million) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the intellectual property softwaremarket, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive intellectual property software market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the intellectual property software market growth.

In the report, the North America market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, the market in the South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the intellectual property software market. The report also provides a value chain analysis which explains the participants of the value chain.

The global intellectual property software market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players who focus on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services, and innovations to compete in the market. Major players in the intellectual property software market are Aistemos, Ambercite, Anaqua, Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Dennemeyer, Evalueserve Netherlands B.V., Gemalto NV, Gridlogics, Innography, Inc., Innovation Asset Group, Inc., Inteum Company, LLC, Iolite Softwares Inc., IP Checkups, Inc., IP Street Holdings, LLC, IPfolio, LexisNexis, Minesoft Ltd.,O P Solutions, Inc., Patrix AB, PatSnap Pte. Ltd., Questel, TORViC Technologies, Inc., VajraSoft Inc., Wellspring Worldwide, and XLPAT.

The global intellectual property software market is segmented as follows:-

Intellectual Property Software Market

By Component

Software Cloud-based On Premise

Services Development & Implementation Services Consulting Services Maintenance & Support Services



By Application

Patent Management

Trademark Management

Intellectual Property (IP) Portfolio Management

Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing

Intellectual Property (IP) Reporting & Analytics

Others

By End-use Industries

Individuals (independent Inventors)

Enterprises Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Government Healthcare IT & Telecommunication Electronics Manufacturing Others



By Geography