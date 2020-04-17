Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Integrated Traffic Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Integrated Traffic Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.
In 2018, the global Integrated Traffic Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SWARCO
Siemens
Cisco
Sumitomo Electric
Kapsch Trafficcom
LG CNS
Cubic
Iteris
Jenoptik
FLIR
Q-Free
GTT
Atkins
Savari
Citilog
PTV Group
Intelvision Technologies
TransCore Atlantic LLC
EFKON
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Traffic Monitoring System
Traffic Control System
Information Provision System
Market segment by Application, split into
Urban Traffic
Expressway
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Integrated Traffic Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Integrated Traffic Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Integrated Traffic Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
