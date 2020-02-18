Global Integrated Smart Toilet Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Integrated Smart Toilet Market 2019
Description:
Intergrated Smart toilets include features such as: automatic-flushing mechanisms that flush a toilet or urinal when finished; water jets, or “bottom washers” like a bidet; blow dryers; artificial flush sounds to mask noises; and urine and stool analysis for medical monitoring.
Intergrated Smart Toilet can be divided into wall-mounted and floor-standing types. Floor-Standing moldels are more popular than Wall-Mounted Type, they sold 518.24 units in 2017.
The global Integrated Smart Toilet market is valued at 670 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Integrated Smart Toilet market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Integrated Smart Toilet in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Integrated Smart Toilet in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Integrated Smart Toilet market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Integrated Smart Toilet market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Toto
LIXIL
Kohler
Jomoo
Dongpeng
Villeroy & Boch
Duravit
HeGII
ViVi
ROCA
HUIDA
Market size by Product
Wall-Mounted
Floor-Standing
Market size by End User
Househould
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Integrated Smart Toilet Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Integrated Smart Toilet Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Wall-Mounted
1.4.3 Floor-Standing
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Integrated Smart Toilet Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Househould
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Integrated Smart Toilet Market Size
2.1.1 Global Integrated Smart Toilet Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Integrated Smart Toilet Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Integrated Smart Toilet Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Integrated Smart Toilet Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Integrated Smart Toilet Revenue by Regions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Toto
11.1.1 Toto Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Toto Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Toto Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.1.5 Toto Recent Development
11.2 LIXIL
11.2.1 LIXIL Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 LIXIL Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 LIXIL Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.2.5 LIXIL Recent Development
11.3 Kohler
11.3.1 Kohler Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Kohler Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Kohler Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.3.5 Kohler Recent Development
11.4 Jomoo
11.4.1 Jomoo Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Jomoo Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Jomoo Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.4.5 Jomoo Recent Development
11.5 Dongpeng
11.5.1 Dongpeng Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Dongpeng Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Dongpeng Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.5.5 Dongpeng Recent Development
11.6 Villeroy & Boch
11.6.1 Villeroy & Boch Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Villeroy & Boch Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Villeroy & Boch Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.6.5 Villeroy & Boch Recent Development
11.7 Duravit
11.7.1 Duravit Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Duravit Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Duravit Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.7.5 Duravit Recent Development
11.8 HeGII
11.8.1 HeGII Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 HeGII Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 HeGII Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.8.5 HeGII Recent Development
11.9 ViVi
11.9.1 ViVi Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 ViVi Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 ViVi Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.9.5 ViVi Recent Development
11.10 ROCA
11.10.1 ROCA Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 ROCA Integrated Smart Toilet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 ROCA Integrated Smart Toilet Products Offered
11.10.5 ROCA Recent Development
11.11 HUIDA
