Global Insurance Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Insurance Software Market:
Executive Summary
Insurance software is designed to help insurance carriers, agencies or brokerages manage their day-to-day operations. On the administrative side, these systems can help you keep track of policy and claims information, manage your teams and more. There’s a client side to this software as well, which allows your customers to log in and do things such as check their policy information, fill out forms and make online payments.
Combining business process management (BPM) and customer relationship management (CRM) functionality, insurance software can act as the digital hub to facilitate all of company’s primary insurance processes. Insurance software deployments are either on-premise (where the software is maintained on company servers) or cloud-based (where the software is maintained on vendor servers and accessed by companies via the internet). There are benefits to each option—on-premise software is more customizable to your needs, while cloud-based software requires fewer IT resources.
This report focuses on the global Insurance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Oracle
Salesforce
SAP
Acturis
Automated Workflow
Buckhill
Computer Professionals
Computer Sciences Corporation
Dell
Ebix
EIS Group
Guidewire Software
Hyland Software
Insly
Insurity
Lexmark
MedinyX
Pegasystems
Sapiens
SAS
Solartis
Transactor
Vertafore
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
SaaS-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial P&C insurance
Personal P&C insurance
Health and medical insurance
Life and accident insurance
Insurance administration and risk consulting
Annuities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Insurance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Insurance Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
