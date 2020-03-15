Global Insulin Pumps Industry (China-specific Market Assessment) – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2018–2024

An insulin pump is a device that contains a cartridge of rapid-acting insulin. Insulin infusion pumps work as an alternative to the traditional system of daily injections or an insulin pen. These reduce large swings in blood glucose level, deliver insulin more accurately when compared to injections, scheduling of meal timings is not required, and are less painful. These user-friendly properties of insulin pumps are making patients shift toward the use of infusion pumps.

According to the WHO estimates, the number of people with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The market for insulin pumps is growing due to increase in the number of diabetes cases among all age groups. The demand for insulin pumps is high due to varied features and functionalities.

The insulin pumps market has been segmented into traditional insulin pumps, disposable insulin pumps, smart pumps, insulin reservoirs, insulin infusion sets, and other devices. North America is leading with technological innovations, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to increased incidence of diabetes in the region. However, the high cost of infusion pumps, development of oral insulin, and insulin aerosols in the form of inhalers can pose a challenge to the insulin pumps market in future.

Effects of Diabetes:

Nearly 3.5 million people die annually due to complications related to high blood sugar. Some of the adverse effects of diabetes are as follows:

• High risk of heart diseases and stroke.

• High risk for diabetic retinopathy.

• Increased risk of kidney failure; about 10–20% diabetics die due to renal failure.

• Individuals with diabetes often suffer from untreated anemia, which leads to fatigue and other health-related complications.

Incidence and Prevalence:

Diabetes is one of the most prominent non-communicable diseases prevailing globally. According to the seventh edition of IDF Atlas, in 2015, there were 415 million people with diabetes (aged 20–79 years), and the number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040.

Prevalence of Diabetes Population Forecasting by Region

Region 2015 (in millions) 2040 (in millions)

North America and the Caribbean 44 61

South and Central America 30 49

Europe 60 71

Middle East and North Africa 35 72

Rest of Africa 14 34

South East Asia 78 140

Western Pacific 158 215

Market Analysis:

The global insulin pumps market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018–2024. Increased prevalence of diabetes, growing popularity of advanced insulin pumps, and the introduction of new technologies are driving the market growth. The market is analyzed based on three segments, namely product types, end-users, and regions.