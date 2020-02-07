Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Competition By Players With Rising Growth: Sanofi S.A., Medtronic plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Biocon Ltd. and Insulet Corporation” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global insulin delivery devices market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of insulin delivery devices and new players planning to enter the market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing information about various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the information and data analysis of the global insulin delivery devices market with respect to the leading segments based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the global insulin delivery devices market has been categorized into insulin syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and others. Each of the segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as incidence and prevalence of diabetes and major chronic diseases. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global insulin delivery devices market and are likely to influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among market players has been evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global insulin delivery devices market.

In terms of geography, the global insulin delivery devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides the market size and forecast for major countries/sub-regions in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global insulin delivery devices market.

Key players operating in the global insulin delivery devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Medtronic plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocon Ltd., Owen Mumford Ltd., Ypsomed Holding AG, Cellnovo Group SA., Valeritas, Inc., Insulet Corporation, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, MannKind Corporation, and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

The global insulin delivery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market, by Product Type

Insulin Syringe

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Others (Insulin Patches & Needle-free Injection Jet)

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market, by Region