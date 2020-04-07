In this report, the Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Insulating Adhesive Tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Insulating Adhesive Tape industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China and USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major three classification of Insulating Adhesive Tape in this report, cloth Insulating Adhesive Tape, PVC Insulating Adhesive Tape and PET Insulating Adhesive Tape. Globally, the production value share of each type of Insulating Adhesive Tape is 6.03%, 84.07%, and 7.94% in 2016.

Due to the government’ positive policy in urban heating industry in China, there is a massive growth of Insulating Adhesive Tapes production during 2012 to 2016. Currently there are more and more manufacturers want to take a position of the domestic market. Compare to the early years, Chinese consumers now import less and less foreign products.

Although sales of Insulating Adhesive Tape brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market

The global Insulating Adhesive Tape market is valued at 1350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Insulating Adhesive Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulating Adhesive Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Yongle

Yongguan adhesive

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cloth Insulating Adhesive Tape

PVC Insulating Adhesive Tape

PET Insulating Adhesive Tape

Others

Segment by Application

Electrical and electronics

Communication industry

Auto industry

Aerospace

Others

