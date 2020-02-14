Global Instant Adhesive Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

The global Instant Adhesive market is valued at 1500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025

This report studies the Instant Adhesive market, they are typically used for fast, reliable, high-performance bonding of numerous materials in just seconds.

North America was the largest revenue market with a market share of 22.31% in 2012 and 21.10% in 2017 with a decrease of 1.21%. China ranked the second market with the market share of 21.35% in 2016. The Asia Pacific market for Instant Adhesive is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand for medical, transportation and electric industries. Its miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry are fueling the demand for instant adhesives.

Instant Adhesive companies are mainly from United States and Europe, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Henkel, 3M, TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., with the revenue market share of 20.07%, 11.43% and 10.36% in 2016.

The growth of the instant adhesives market is largely driven by their increased demand from the medical and transportation segments. Manufacturers of instant adhesives are trying to cater to this increased demand for instant adhesives, which, in turn, is leading to expansion of their businesses. However, low durability and high cost of instant adhesives compared to other types of adhesives is restricting the growth of the global instant adhesives market.

This report focuses on Instant Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Instant Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel AG & Company

3M Company

Toagosei

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)

Bostik SA

Huntsman Corporation

Permabond LLC.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Franklin International

Lord Corporation

Parson Adhesives

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Loxeal Engineering Adhesives

H.B. Fuller

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesive

Epoxy-based Instant Adhesive

Segment by Application

Electronics

Woodworking

Transportation

Medical

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Instant Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Instant Adhesive

1.2 Instant Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Instant Adhesive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesive

1.2.3 Epoxy-based Instant Adhesive

1.3 Instant Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Instant Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Woodworking

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Instant Adhesive Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Instant Adhesive Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Instant Adhesive Market Size

1.4.1 Global Instant Adhesive Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Instant Adhesive Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Instant Adhesive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Instant Adhesive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Instant Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Instant Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Instant Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Instant Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Instant Adhesive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Instant Adhesive Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Instant Adhesive Business

7.1 Henkel AG & Company

7.1.1 Henkel AG & Company Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Henkel AG & Company Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 3M Company

7.2.1 3M Company Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 3M Company Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Toagosei

7.3.1 Toagosei Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Toagosei Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pidilite Industries

7.4.1 Pidilite Industries Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pidilite Industries Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sika AG

7.5.1 Sika AG Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sika AG Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)

7.6.1 Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW) Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW) Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bostik SA

7.7.1 Bostik SA Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bostik SA Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Huntsman Corporation

7.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Huntsman Corporation Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Permabond LLC.

7.9.1 Permabond LLC. Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Permabond LLC. Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

7.10.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Instant Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Instant Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Instant Adhesive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Franklin International

7.12 Lord Corporation

7.13 Parson Adhesives

7.14 Delo Industrial Adhesives

7.15 Loxeal Engineering Adhesives

7.16 H.B. Fuller

