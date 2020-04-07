In this report, the Global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Inorganic zinc chemicals are an extensive concept. In general, inorganic zinc chemicals mainly covers zinc oxide and various zinc salts.

The technical barriers of inorganic zinc chemicals are not high, and there are numerous players, including US Zinc, Zochem, Umicore, Zinc Nacional, Zinc Oxide LLC, Silox, GH Chemicals, Rubamin, Grillo, ISKY, Xinxin Chemical, Bohigh and Haihua. These companies mainly distribute in India, China, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU,Canada and USA. China is the largest consumer and producer, almost 40% of total consumption in 2016, followed by US with 25%of consumption share.

This report covers the major zinc chemicals of commercial importance: zinc oxide (accounting for 51%), zinc sulfate (25%), and zinc chloride (8%). The major market segments for zinc chemicals include rubber compounding, agriculture, and ceramics.

Zinc chemicals continue to show growth in the area of fertilizers, animal feed, and food consumption. As more than 50% of the soils in the world are considered to be zinc-deficient and with the population having doubled in the past 30 years and projected to increase from 7 billion to over 9 billion by 2050, and arable land per person declining, crop yields must increase. In many studies, including projects in Brazil, China, India, and Turkey, agricultural yields were increased by adding zinc to standard fertilizers and premixes. In addition, various organizations and businesses alike have begun to emphasize the benefits of zinc used in food and nutritional supplements.

Zinc oxide used in the manufacture of rubber compounding is driven largely by automotive markets, or more specifically tires, belts, hoses, and other. Global automotive production has rebounded strongly since the economic downturn, with considerable rubber capacity increases reflected in India, Taiwan, CIS, Brazil, and China. In more recent years, the United States has begun to experience a surge in new tire and rubber capacity as global manufacturers move closer to automotive production centers. As global demand in this segment continues to rise, changes in consumer trends may lead to slower growth near the end of the forecast period.

The global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market is valued at 4040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Inorganic Zinc Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

US Zinc

Zochem

Umicore

Zinc Nacional

ISKY

Xinxin Chemical

Bohigh

Zinc Oxide LLC

Silox

Hebei Yuanda

Hunan Jingshi

God Leaves

Rech Chemical

GH Chemicals

Newsky

Best-selling Chemical

Rubamin

Grillo

Haolin Chemicals

DaHua Chemical

Mario Pilato

Brueggemann

A-Esse

Hakusui

Pan-Continental Chemical

Seyang

Yongchang

Longli

Zhongse

Borax

Haihua

Xingyuan

Haigang

Liuzhou Zinc

Wuwei Industrial

Jin Hong Hua Gong

Hebei Kuoyang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Zinc Oxide

Zinc Sulfate

Zinc Chloride

Zinc Borate

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Food and pharmaceutical industry

Rubber/Tires

Ceramic/Glass

Chemical Industry

