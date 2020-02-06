Global Inner Tubes Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

An inner tube is a balloon-like structure, which can be inflated and deflated using a valve. The inner tube is your air-cushion; and when inflated beneath the tire, it is what provides you with a comfortable, safe ride.

The global average sales price of inner tubes is in the decreasing trend, from 14.8 USD/Unit in 2012 to 14.0 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of inner tubes includes butyl rubber inner tubes, natural rubber inner tubes and others, and the proportion of butyl rubber inner tubes in 2016 is about 71%.

Inner Tubes are widely used in bicycle, automotive, aerospace, motorcycle and other field. The most proportion of inner tubes is used in bicycle, and sales market share is about 38% in 2016.

The global Inner Tubes market is valued at 13500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Inner Tubes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Inner Tubes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Inner Tubes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Inner Tubes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Inner Tubes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Dunlop

Dongah

Nexencorp

Vittoria

CHENG SHIN RUBBER

Kenda Tires

Schrader International

Jianxin

Victories Tire

Market size by Product

Natural Rubber Inner Tubes

Butyl Rubber Inner Tubes

Others

Market size by End User

Automotive

Aerospace

Bicycle

Motorcycle

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Inner Tubes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Inner Tubes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Inner Tubes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Inner Tubes submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Inner Tubes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Inner Tubes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Inner Tubes Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Inner Tubes Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Natural Rubber Inner Tubes

1.4.3 Butyl Rubber Inner Tubes

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Inner Tubes Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace

1.5.4 Bicycle

1.5.5 Motorcycle

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Inner Tubes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Inner Tubes Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Inner Tubes Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Inner Tubes Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Inner Tubes Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Inner Tubes Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Inner Tubes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Inner Tubes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Inner Tubes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Inner Tubes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Inner Tubes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Inner Tubes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Inner Tubes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Inner Tubes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Inner Tubes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Inner Tubes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Inner Tubes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Inner Tubes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Inner Tubes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Inner Tubes Revenue by Product

4.3 Inner Tubes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Inner Tubes Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Michelin

11.1.1 Michelin Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Michelin Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Michelin Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.1.5 Michelin Recent Development

11.2 Bridgestone

11.2.1 Bridgestone Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Bridgestone Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Bridgestone Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.2.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

11.3 Goodyear

11.3.1 Goodyear Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Goodyear Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Goodyear Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.3.5 Goodyear Recent Development

11.4 Dunlop

11.4.1 Dunlop Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Dunlop Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Dunlop Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.4.5 Dunlop Recent Development

11.5 Dongah

11.5.1 Dongah Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Dongah Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Dongah Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.5.5 Dongah Recent Development

11.6 Nexencorp

11.6.1 Nexencorp Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Nexencorp Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Nexencorp Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.6.5 Nexencorp Recent Development

11.7 Vittoria

11.7.1 Vittoria Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Vittoria Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Vittoria Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.7.5 Vittoria Recent Development

11.8 CHENG SHIN RUBBER

11.8.1 CHENG SHIN RUBBER Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 CHENG SHIN RUBBER Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 CHENG SHIN RUBBER Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.8.5 CHENG SHIN RUBBER Recent Development

11.9 Kenda Tires

11.9.1 Kenda Tires Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Kenda Tires Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Kenda Tires Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.9.5 Kenda Tires Recent Development

11.10 Schrader International

11.10.1 Schrader International Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Schrader International Inner Tubes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Schrader International Inner Tubes Products Offered

11.10.5 Schrader International Recent Development

11.11 Jianxin

11.12 Victories Tire

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3740251-global-inner-tubes-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

