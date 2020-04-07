In this report, the Global Ink Solvents Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ink Solvents Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ink Solvents include Glycol ethers, Butanone, Ethyl acetate, Butyl acetate, Isopropanol, Propanol, Butanol, Butanone, Ethoxypropanol, Ethoxypropyl Acetate, Butyl Glycolether, Isophorone, and others. Ink Solvents are widely used in flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard.

The Ink Solvents industry has entered a mature stage recent years, and the industry concentration is not high. The global leaders are Eastman. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 85% market share of global in 2014. The key players include Eastman, Dow, Basf, Ashland, Shell, Mitsubishi Shoji Chem, Solvay, Evonik, Celanese, Ineos, and others.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for Ink Solvents will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Ink Solvents is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Ink Solvents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In 2015, the main raw material price is relatively stable, and expected that the Ink Solvents raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Ink Solvents.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Ink Solvents market will become more intense.

In China, YIP’S Chem is the largest producer, has top Ink Solvents production technology, followed by Yankuang Lunan Chem and Baichuan Chem. In addition, there is no large competitor in Ink Solvents market.

