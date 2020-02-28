Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Report Overview, Key Market Segments, Strategies and Forecast 2019-2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Injectable Drug Delivery during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Injectable drug delivery is defined as introduction of a drug or drugs in the patient by using a delivery device. Injectables allow the transport of drugs formulated in liquid form, directly in the body. Even though, they may be designed to transport the drug to specific part of the body.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth in this market is attributed to rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing aging population. In addition, high penetration of self-injection technologies in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India adds to the demand for injectable devices.

In 2018, the global Injectable Drug Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Injectable Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Injectable Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baxter

Becton, Dickinson

Gerresheimer

Pfizer

Schott

ELI Lilly

Novartis

Terumo

Teva Pharmaceutical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Skin Injection

Circulatory/Musculoskeletal Injection

Organs Injection

Central Nervous System Injection

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Skin Injection

1.4.3 Circulatory/Musculoskeletal Injection

1.4.4 Organs Injection

1.4.5 Central Nervous System Injection

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals & Clinics

1.5.3 Home Care Settings

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size

2.2 Injectable Drug Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Injectable Drug Delivery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Injectable Drug Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Injectable Drug Delivery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Injectable Drug Delivery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

