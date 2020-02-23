Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global injectable drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 1,104,096.5 million by 2025 from USD 378,998.2 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such rising cases of chronic diseases and due to rising demand of self-injection devices. On the other hand needle stick injuries and infections may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for global injectable drug delivery market are listed below;

Baxter International, Inc.,

Becton Dickinson and Company,

Gerresheimer AG,

Pfizer, Inc.,

Schott AG,

Alkermes Plc.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Sandoz,

Terumo Corporation,

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Ypsomed,

Bespak

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Usage Pattern

End-User

Mode of Administration

Distribution Channel

Application

Geography

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented on of type, portability, type, product type, application, usage pattern, mode of administration, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; injectable drug delivery device and injectable drug delivery formulation. Injectable drug delivery device market is segmented into conventional injection devices and self-injection devices. The injectable drug delivery formulation is segmented into conventional drug delivery formulation and novel drug delivery formulation. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by formulations with 75.7% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% and will cross USD 837,873.64 million by 2025

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into autoimmune disease, hormonal disorders, orphan diseases, oncology and others. The autoimmune diseases segment is further sub segmented based on indications into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn?s disease, psoriasis and others. Hormonal disorders are further segmented into indications such as diabetes, antithrombotic therapy, reproductive health diseases, anemia, osteoporosis and others. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by hormonal disorders with 50.1% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% and will cross USD 540,977.35 million by 2025. However, oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 265,145.17 million in 2025 from USD 82,915.00 million in 2017

On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segmented into curative care, immunization and other usage pattern. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by curative care with 93.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% and will cross USD 1,036,829.49 million by 2025.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into skin, circulatory/muskoskeletal, organs and central nervous system. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by skin with 46.8% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% and will cross USD 532,193.0 million by 2025.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and others. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by hospitals & clinics with 62.6% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% and will cross USD 693,323.05 million by 2025.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, pharmacy store, and direct tender and online pharmacy. The Injectable drug delivery market is dominated by direct tenders with 69.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% and will cross USD 780,682.75 million by 2025. However, pharmacy stores segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 142,617.48 million in 2025 from USD 44,812.56 million in 2017

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Based on geography, the Global injectable drug delivery market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

