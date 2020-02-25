Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this region, global injectable drug delivery is projected to reach USD 789.7 billion by 2024 from USD 330.6 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global injectable drug delivery market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Global injectable drug delivery market competition by top players including –

Becton Dickinson and company is going to dominate the injectable drug delivery market following with Pfizer and Baxter International, Inc., along with others such as

Gerresheimer AG,

Schott AG,

Alkermes Plc.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Sandoz,

Terumo Corporation,

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.,

Bespak, Antares Pharma,

Elcam Medical,

Haselmeier,

Mylan N.V.,

Novo Nordisk,

Owen Mumford Ltd,

Sanofi,

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc,

Ypsomed Holding AG.

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, usage pattern, mode of administration, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented into 2 types, namely injectable drug delivery device and injectable drug delivery formulation.

Injectable drug delivery device market is segmented into conventional injection devices and self-injection devices.

The injectable drug delivery formulation is segmented into conventional drug delivery formulation and novel drug delivery formulation.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into autoimmune disease, hormonal disorders, orphan diseases, oncology and others.

The autoimmune diseases segment is further sub segmented based on indications into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn?s disease, psoriasis and others.

Hormonal disorders are further segmented into indications such as diabetes, antithrombotic therapy, reproductive health diseases, anemia, osteoporosis and others.

On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segmented into curative care, immunization and other usage pattern.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into skin, circulatory/muskoskeletal, organs and central nervous system.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and others.

