Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is accounted to reach USD 789.7 billion by 2024 from USD 330.6 billion in 2016; it is growing at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing use of biologics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing occurrence of needle-stick injuries, and the benefits of injections (convenience, ease of use, and reduced pain).

The key market players for Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market are listed below;

Pfizer and Baxter International, Inc.,

Gerresheimer AG,

Schott AG, Alkermes Plc.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Sandoz,

Terumo Corporation,

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.,

Bespak, Antares Pharma,

Elcam Medical,

Haselmeier, Mylan N.V.,

Novo Nordisk,

Owen Mumford Ltd,Sanofi,

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc,

Ypsomed Holding AG.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

Usage Pattern

Mode Administration

End User

Geography

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, usage pattern, mode of administration, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented into 2 types, namely injectable drug delivery device and injectable drug delivery formulation.

Injectable drug delivery device market is segmented into conventional injection devices and self-injection devices.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into autoimmune disease, hormonal disorders, orphan diseases, oncology and others.

On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segmented into curative care, immunization and other usage pattern.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into skin, circulatory/muskoskeletal, organs and central nervous system.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and others.

Based on geography, the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market for 2017-2021.

Continue…

