Global Ingestible Smart Pills : Structure and Overview of Key Market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Ingestible Smart Pills: Smart Pills Segment by Component Likely to Retain Its Dominance Through 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Smart pills have outperformed the conventional GI monitoring endoscopy with more convenient technology, which is becoming a standard non-invasive diagnosis technique for motility disorders. The emergence of these healthcare-cum-technology devices has addressed the soaring need for better imaging, diagnosis and monitoring of patient health. Moreover, it helps physicians in real-time patient monitoring. This is the essence of Persistence Market Researchs new publication titled Ingestible Smart Pills Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 20162024. While targeting geographies, the analysts have observed that currently, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions are target markets for major players in the global ingestible smart pills market.

Enter your information below to receive a sample copy of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1293581

On the other hand, while researching the segments, the analysts have found that the imaging application segment dominated the global ingestible smart pills market in terms of revenue in 2016. The analysts have differentiated key player strategies and have understood that the global ingestible smart pills market is characterized by the presence of both small and large-scale players. Key players are focusing on collaborations between companies and research institutes, partnerships and licensing agreements among companies and increasing research and development investment in smart pills.

Key Industry Development

In July 2016, Milacron Holdings launched eSTORE representing Milacron and Ferromatik branded Milacron extrusion machines, Mold-Masters hot runners and control systems fulfilling customers orders in North America and Europe. In January 2014, Baker Perkins re-organized its sales and service functions for its extrusion business to ensure customers benefit from a single point of contact for a wide range of services. In March 2013, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., launched the Thermo Scientific Pharma 11, a new version of parallel co-rating twin-screw extruder designed specifically for pharmaceutical research.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Smart Pills

Patient Monitoring

Capsule Endoscopy

Small Bowel Endoscopy

Esophagus Endoscopy

Colon Endoscopy

Workstation

Read Complete Table of Content @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-market-study-on-ingestible-smart-pills-smart-pills-segment-by-component-likely-to-retain-its-dominance-through-2024-report.html/toc

By Application

Imaging

Monitoring

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Home Healthcare

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

MEA

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1293581

Company Profiles

BodyCap-Medical

Philips Respironics

Given Imaging Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

CapsoVision, Inc.

Chongqing Jinshan Science and Component (Group) Co., Ltd.

Medimetrics

IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in