Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

InGaAs image sensors are image sensors that contain a CMOS IC readout circuit for easy signal processing. They operate in charge integration mode that accumulates the generated charge to increase the output signal making them ideal for low-level light detection. Applications include photometry in the near-infrared region up to 2.6 μm, such as in physics and chemistry measurement, industrial measurement, and DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing).

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries

Global InGaAs Image Sensors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensor Unlimited Inc

Teledyne DALSA

Xenics

New Imaging Technologies

SYNERGY OPTOSYSTEMS CO., LTD

FLIR Systems

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

1InGaAs linear image sensors

2InGaAs area image sensors

By End-User / Application

Physics and chemistry measurement

Industrial measurement

Defense and Surveillance

Optical Communication

Others

