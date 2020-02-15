Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Overview, Chain Structure, Market Size and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market by Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Carefusion Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation

Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Adoption Rate of Infusion Pumps

– Rapid Technological Advancements

– Rising Incidences of Chronic Disease

– Increasing Adoption of Infusion Pumps in Home Care Settings

Restraints

– High Price of Infusion Pumps

– Safety Issues Associated with Infusion Pumps

Opportunities

Key Challenges Geographically, Infusion Pumps and Accessories market split globally into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Infusion Pumps and Accessories for these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa The Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Is Projected to Register A CAGR of About 5.8 % During the Forecast Period, 2018-2023. Key Developments in the Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market:

August 2017: Smiths Medical, received the FDA 510(k) clearance on CADDÂ®-Solis ambulatory infusion pump with wireless communication.