Global Infusion Pump System Accessories and Software Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global infusion pump system, accessories and software market is expected to reach USD 14.31 billion by 2024 from USD 9.12 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global infusion pump system, accessories and software market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA,

Rest Of the World

Global infusion pump system, accessories and software market competition by top players including –

Becton Dickinson and company is going to dominate the infusion pump system, accessories and software market followed by Baxter International, Inc., Medtronic, and Pfizer along with others such as

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

Hospira, Animas Corporation,

Moog Inc.,

Smiths Group Plc.,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Terumo Europe NV,

Caesarea Medical Electronics,

Halyard Health, Inc.,

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.,

ZynoMed.com,

ZOLL Medical Corporation.,

tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH,

Teleflex Incorporated,

ICU Medical, Inc.,

Novo Nordisk A/S,

AngioDynamics,

Micrel Medical Devices

The global infusion pump system, accessories and software market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

The global infusion pump system, accessories and software market is segmented into 3 types, such as infusion pump system, infusion pump accessories, and infusion pump management software.

Infusion pump system market is segmented into volumetric, syringe, ambulatory, enteral, insulin, implantable, chemotherapy, anesthesia.

The infusion pump accessories are segmented into infusion administration sets, IV sets, and needleless connectors.

The infusion pump management software is segmented into asset management modules, electronic medical records modules, respiratory monitoring modules and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general infusion, pain and anesthesia management, insulin infusion, enteral infusion, chemotherapy and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into public and private.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory, home healthcare, clinics and others. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

