Global Infrastructure Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2021

Infrastructure Market for Residential/Non-Residential Construction, Energy and Utilities Infrastructure, Transport Infrastructure and Other Sectors: India Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Infrastructure – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2021” To Its Research Database

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Indian infrastructure market. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2015 to 2020 based on revenue (USD billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the India infrastructure market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the India infrastructure market.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the India infrastructure market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the India infrastructure market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the India infrastructure market by segmenting the market into different sectors. All segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2020. Key segments covered under this study include residential/non-residential construction, energy and utility infrastructure, transport infrastructure and others. Key industry participants analyzed and profiled in this study includes Larsen Toubro, Gammon India, and Reliance Infrastructure among others.

The report segments the India infrastructure market as:

India Infrastructure Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential/Non-Residential Construction

Energy And Utilities Infrastructure

Transport Infrastructure

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 India Infrastructure Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 India Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Continued…………………….

