Global Infrared Gas Sensor Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2019-2024)

Infrared Gas Sensors utilize only part of the infrared spectrum, corresponding to wavelengths which are absorbed by the gas to be detected. The optical bandwidth of a laser source is sufficiently narrow for it to be used directly, but with wideband sources such as thermal sources or even LED’s some additional wavelength selection in the optical path is required to achieve usable sensitivity and selectivity. The optical bandwidth of a sensor should ideally be matched to the absorption band of the gas (matching system bandwidth to the information carrying bandwidth) which is typically in the tens or low hundreds of nanometers.

Wavelength selection can be achieved using prisms or diffraction gratings, these being termed dispersive systems since they separate wavelengths spatially. Alternatively, a non-dispersive element may be used such as a multilayer thin film filter.

Nowadays commercial single gas IR gas sensors, as opposed to analytical instruments, are all based on NDIR techniques.

Technology innovation, primarily due to enhanced manufacturing processes and embedded electronics is expected to drive the gas sensors market. For example, in the industry sector, hazardous emissions has led to the framing of legislations for emission control and created the need to monitor its concentration. Whilst in manufacturing plants related to flammable gas, fire detection and combustible gas concentration need to be measured to guarantee worker’s safety. As consumer electronics became more common in people’s life, portable devices employed to collect environment air data are more seemingly to be purchased by individuals who are aware of healthy problems and IR gas sensors are on the essential list of a HVAC system configuration.

Europe was the leading region of IR gas sensor consumption in 2015 and accounted for 27% of the global revenue, primarily due to the technology advancement in the region, especially UK, Switzerland and Russia, additionally the more advanced greenhouse gas emission standards established by EU.

China is potentially the biggest future market of IR gas sensor as it generates world’s largest CO2 emission segment at the moment though insufficient actions were taken to regulate the industries. On the other hand, China is the No.1 country in medical consumption, which will enhance the IR gas sensor market expansion due to the upgrade of medical instruments.

According to this study, over the next five years the Infrared Gas Sensor market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Infrared Gas Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Infrared Gas Sensor in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

CO2

Combustible Gases

Other Indexes

Segmentation by application

Industrial

Residential

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alphasense

CityTechnology Ltd

Drager

GSS

GE

Senseair

Dynament

SGX Sensortech (IS)

SmartGAS

Mipex

Clairair

Heimann

M-U-T

Edinburgh Sensors

Hanwei

NE Sensor

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Infrared Gas Sensor Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

