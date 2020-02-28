Global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Production, Size, Key Players, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Infrared and thermal imaging technology enables to detect people and objects in absolute darkness and in very diverse conditions. The infrared and thermal imaging systems use state-of-art technology to detect heat or infrared radiations. Based on temperature difference these systems create crisp image. These systems are reliable in areas where critical temperature exists. These systems are compact and look much like a normal digital camera providing ease to generate real time high resolution image.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the market share in terms of revenue, in 2018. Even though North America is the largest contributor, its annual growth rate is low when compared to other regions like Asia-Pacific or the Middle East, which shows tremendous growth.

In 2018, the global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Flir Systems

Raytheon

Leonardo

BAE Systems

Danaher

Elbit Systems

Honeywell

Thales

Lockheed Martin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cooled

Uncooled

Market segment by Application, split into

Security & Surveillance

Military Vehicle Vision

Soldier Portable Vision

Unmanned Systems

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cooled

1.4.3 Uncooled

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Security & Surveillance

1.5.3 Military Vehicle Vision

1.5.4 Soldier Portable Vision

1.5.5 Unmanned Systems

1.5.6 Transportation

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Size

2.2 Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Infrared and Thermal Imaging Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

