Global Infertility Treatment Market Challenges, Analysis & Research 2025

A comprehensive research report published in December 2017, through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Infertility Treatment Market By Procedure (Assisted Reproductive Technique, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Other Procedures), By ART Type (IVF, ICSI, Other Procedure), Analysis By Patient Type (Male and Female), By Establishment (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research Banks), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, Brazil, UAE, South Africa).

Over the recent years, the global infertility treatment has been growing rapidly on account of rising awareness of infertility treatment through government awareness campaign, rising demand of IVF treatment worldwide and surge in medical tourism.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Infertility Treatment Market Analysis By Procedure (ART, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Others), Establishment (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research Banks), By Region, By Country (2012-2022)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.25% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by favourable government reforms as well as introduction of new techniques of IVF.

Among the regions, Europe is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by high acceptance of new techniques, rising medical tourism in UK and favourable insurance policies.

The report titled, “Global Infertility Treatment Market Analysis By Procedure (ART, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Others), Establishment (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research Banks), By Region, By Country (2012-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Infertility Treatment market provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global infertility treatment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Infertility Treatment Market

Infertility Treatment Procedure – ART or Assisted Reproductive Technique, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Other Procedures

By ART Type – IVF, ICSI, Other Procedure

Analysis By Patient Type – Male and Female

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016 Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Infertility Treatment Market

Infertility Treatment Procedure – ART or Assisted Reproductive Technique, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Other Procedures

By ART Type – IVF, ICSI, Other Procedure

Analysis By Patient Type – Male and Female

Country Analysis – United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, Brazil, Saudi Africa, UAE, U.S., Canada (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Infertility Treatment Market

Infertility Treatment Procedure – ART or Assisted Reproductive Technique, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Other Procedures

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis – The Cooper Company, Thermo Fisher, Monash IVF Group, United Healthcare Group, CCRM, Merck &Co, Ferring Pharmaceutical.

