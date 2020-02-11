GLOBAL INERTIAL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST OFFERS ACCURATE INSIGHTS TILL 2023

Global Inertial Systems Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global Inertial Systems Market Summary:

Report on Inertial Systems Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global Inertial Systems Market Overview:

The inertial systems market in marine applications is expected to register a CAGR of 10.24% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The market report covers various holistic solutions offered by the leading vendors of the market. The scope of this report is limited to the end-user application, such as hydrographic surveying, undersea cable & pipe laying, buoy & current monitoring, autonomous underwater vehicles, yacht & ferry stabilization, and dredging, among others. The regions considered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Inertial Systems Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Safran Group, Honeywell International Inc., SBG Systems, Watson Industries, Inc., Raytheon AnschÃ¼tz GmbH, Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Invensense Inc., Ixblue Sas, KVH Industries Inc., Kearfott Corporation, Meggitt PLC, KVH Industries, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, ST Microelectronics, Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Vector NAV, Epson Europe Electronics

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Inertial Systems Market

1. Introduction 1.1 Scope of the Study 1.2 Executive Summary2. Research Methodology 2.1 Study Deliverables 2.2 Study Assumptions 2.3 Research Methodology 2.4 Research Phases3. Market Analysis 3.1 Market Overview 3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis 3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants 3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products 3.2.5 Competitive Rivalry 3.3 Value Chain Analysis4. Market Dynamics 4.1 Market Drivers 4.1.1 Emergence of MEMS Technology 4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Accuracy in Navigation 4.2 Market Restraints 4.2.1 Increasing Costs and Complexity 4.2.2 Integration Drift Error in Navigational Systems5. Technology Snapshot6. Global Interial Systems Market in Marine Applications Segmentation 6.1 By Type 6.1.1 Inertial Navigational Systems 6.1.2 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) 6.1.3 Attitude Heading & Reference Systems 6.1.4 Gyrocompass 6.1.5 Others 6.2 By End-user Application 6.2.1 Hydrographic Surveying 6.2.2 Undersea Cable & Pipe Laying 6.2.3 Buoy & Current Monitoring 6.2.4 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles 6.2.5 Yatch & Ferry Stabilization 6.2.6 Dredging 6.2.7 Others 6.3 By Region 6.3.1 North America 6.3.1.1 United States 6.3.1.2 Canada 6.3.2 Europe 6.3.2.1 United Kingdom 6.3.2.2 Germany 6.3.2.3 France 6.3.2.4 Others 6.3.3 Asia-Pacific 6.3.3.1 China 6.3.3.2 India 6.3.3.3 Japan 6.3.3.4 Others 6.3.4 Rest of the World 6.3.4.1 Latin America 6.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa7. Competitive Intelligence 7.1 Safran Group 7.2 Honeywell International Inc. 7.3 SBG Systems 7.4 Watson Industries, Inc. 7.5 Raytheon AnschÃ¼tz GmbH 7.6 Analog Devices Inc. 7.7 Bosch Sensortec GmbH 7.8 Invensense Inc. 7.9 Ixblue Sas 7.10 KVH Industries Inc. 7.11 Kearfott Corporation 7.12 Meggitt PLC 7.13 KVH Industries, Inc. 7.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation 7.15 ST Microelectronics 7.16 Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd. 7.17 Rockwell Collins 7.18 Vector NAV 7.19 Epson Europe Electronics *List is not Exhaustive8. Investment Analysis9. Future of the Global Inertial Systems Market in Marine Applications

