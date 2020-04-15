In this report, the Global Industrial Venting Membrane market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Venting Membrane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-venting-membrane-market-research-report-2018



This report studies the Industrial Venting Membrane market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Industrial Venting Membrane market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Global Industrial Venting Membrane market size was 970.00 Million Units in 2017 and it will be 1418.00 Million Units in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 5.57% from 2017 to 2024. In terms of revenue, the Global Industrial Venting Membrane market size was 185.70 million USD in 2017 and it will be 256.53 million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate of 4.72% from 2017 to 2024. The global ePTFE Membrane is valued at 1800 Million USD, which means Venting material takes around 10% of total application field, while the majori y part falls in filtration market in industrial and environmental fields, as while as textile market.

The venting membrane market is quite concentrated, with top 8 players takes more than 80% of total market. Leading players in the industry are GORE from USA, Germany, and Japan, Saint-Gobain from France, Clarcor, Donaldson and Zeusinc from USA, Sumitomo from Japan and MicroVent from China. Currently, USA and Europe are still the major suppling regions of industrial venting, while China has been growing to be an increasingly important player in the market. Most players, like Gore and Donaldson produce ePTFE Membrane for captative use, which is targeting final product market, while some players like Saint-Gobain also sell original membrane to molding product processors. In our report, only original membrane makers are considered.

ePTFE membranes repel water and can be used as permeable water barriers for venting in gas sensors, acoustical applications, pressure venting, industrial battery venting, electronics and other areas. Gas permeable venting and oil-repelling membranes can be made using ePTFE for applications that requires oil resistance but also call for gases to be able to vent through the membrane. Typical applications of venting membrane can be classified based on the final industry it serves. Automotive and Electric & Electronics industries are the most important applications, while Medical applications has been reckoned as the most value added one. Growing demand is also detected from packaging applications both in edible and non-edible containers.

ePTFE membranes has been discovered for decades as a competitive packaging and protecting solution. Currently, cost is the main issue influence the industry. With high technical barriers, ePTFE manufacturers holds more than 40% gross profit. It is foreseeable that ePTFE venting materials would be prevailing in developing countries when more companies enter into the industry.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Industrial Venting Membrane in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

On the basis of product, the Industrial Venting Membrane market is primarily split into

Adhesive Vents

Vent Without Backing Material

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Automotive

Electric & Electronics

Medical

Chemical Packaging

Food &Beverages Packaging

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-venting-membrane-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com