Global Industrial Scanners Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

There are a few different kinds of scanners in the world. The most common types are flatbed scanners, sheet fed scanners, photo scanners, and portable scanners.

Flatbed scanners will take up some desktop space but provide a lot of bang for the buck. Depending on its size, a flatbed scanner can fit standard or legal-sized documents, and the flexible cover allows you to scan large items such as books. Photo scanners include specialized technology so that they can deal with slides and negatives; they also have built-in software to clean up old photos. A bar code reader (or bar code scanner) is an electronic device that can read and output printed barcodes to a computer. Like a flatbed scanner, it consists of a light source, a lens and a light sensor translating optical impulses into electrical ones. A 3D scanner is a device that analyses a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance (e.g. colour). The collected data can then be used to construct digital three-dimensional models.

The global Industrial Scanners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Scanners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Scanners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

ZIH

Datalogic

Olympus

DENSO

EUROTECH

GE Measurement & Control

JIREH Industries

Microscan Systems

TouchStar Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Technology

3D scanners

2D scanners

Laser scanner

Linear scanning

by Product

Barcode scanners

Weld inspection scanners

Segment by Application

Filming and Animation

Transportation and Logistics

Medical use

Quality Assurance

Factory Automation

