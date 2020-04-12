In this report, the Global Industrial Safety Sensors Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Safety Sensors Competition Situation Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Safety sensors are able to reduce the typical risks associated with machinery and equipment. Together with the appropriate safety control units, active photoelectric protective devices such as safety thru-beam sensors and safety light grids ensure that a stop is applied on detection of unauthorized access or if someone reaches into a danger zone.

Personnel protection is becoming increasingly important in automated processes. Wherever machines perform high-risk movements, the relevant health and safety regulations must be observed. Even if the operator is momentarily distracted, shearing, crushing, and impact injuries must be prevented. Here is the place that safety sensor comes to use.

This report focuses on Industrial Safety Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Safety Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SICK

Rockwell Automation

OMRON

Pepperl+Fuchs

Emerson

ABB

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls International

General Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Type

Safety light curtains

Safety laser scanners

Safety edges

by Function

Presence Detection

Distance Measurement

Segment by Application

Factory Automation

Building Security

Military Defense

