GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The Global Industrial Robots market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Drivers & Restraint

The increasing robot installations and high growth in the Electrical and Electronics industry is the major driver for the Industrial robots market. The number of robot installations in the Electrical and Electronics industry has increased considerably over the years. The high in-vestments in the Electronics industry are the primary factor driving the demand for indus-trial robots in the industry. The rising demand for electronics calls for the increase in pro-duction capacity along with high product quality. The use of industrial robots helps the man-ufactures to achieve high capacity with uniform quality. Thus, the demand for industrial ro-bots is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage in the Elec-tronics industry.

The demand for Industrial robots is also accelerating due to the ongoing trend towards au-tomation and increasing technological advancements in the robot industry.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791546-global-industrial-robots-market-2018-2025

Segment Analysis

The Global Industrial Robots Market report segments the market by type, the degree of freedom, Payload, Arm reach, function, and end-user industry. The type segment for Indus-trial robots includes – Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical, Delta, Polar, Articulated. Based on the degree of freedom, the market can be segmented as 4-axis, 6-axis, and others. Further, On the basis of Payload, the report classifies the market Up to 7 kg, 7-16 kg, 16-60 kg, 60-225 kg and Over 225 kg. Also, the function segment includes Assembly, Welding, Material Han-dling, Painting, Palletizing, Packaging, and Labelling, Picking & Placing, Machine Tending and Others.

Further, based on the application, the market can be segmented as Automotive Industry, Electrical/Electronics, Metal Industry, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Food & Beverage and Others. The Automotive Industry is the largest segment for the applications of Industrial Robots. The Automotive Industry is the most important consumer of industrial robots, ac-counting for 35% of the total supply of robots in 2016. The robot sales to the automotive in-dustry have grown rapidly over the last few years and reached 103,300 units in 2016. The sales to the automotive industry have increased with a healthy CAGR of 12% between 2011 and 2016. The rising investments in the new production capacities in the in emerging markets, as well as investments in production modernization in major car producing countries, have led to the increasing number of robots installations. The high competition in the automotive industry is leading to the high investments in the robot installations, as the use of car manufacturing robots improves safety & quality, increases capacity and also of-fers flexibility in the manufacturing process.

The Electrical/Electronics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. It accounted for about 31% of the total robot supply in 2016. The de-mand for robots increased with a CAGR of 19% between 2011 and 2016. The rising demand for electronic products and new products, the need to automate production and the increasing need for batteries, chips, and displays, were the driving factors for the boost in sales. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Industrial robots for Electri-cal/Electronics segment, as most of the production facilities for the electronics industry are in the Asian countries.

Title: Global Industrial Robots Market Share, By End Users, 2016

Automotive Industry 35%

Electrical and Electronics 31%

Metal Industry 9%

Chemical, Rubber, and Plastics 5%

Food & Beverage 3%

Others 17%

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market by geography which includes North America, South Ameri-ca, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the most dominant region for industrial robots market. It accounted for about 66% of the total robot shipments in 2016. The large market share of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the high growth in the electrical/electronics industry in countries like China, Japan, Republic of Korea and India.

China has been the biggest robot market in the world with a continued dynamic growth. The industrial robot installations are continuously increasing in China, and it is also the fastest growing robot market in the world. China’s rising robotics industry attributes to its scale, growth momentum, and capital. In addition, the rising initiatives of the Chinese government are contributing to the growth of the market. The Chinese government has recognized the Robotics Industry as a strategically important sector in its Made in China in 2025 (MIC 2025) industrial policy. Further, in 2016, the government launched the Robotics Industry Develop-ment Plan (2016-2020) to promote robot applications to a wider range of fields and to at-tract foreign investment, aiming to make 100,000 industrial robots produced by domestic technology annually by 2020. The government has also launched several programs and in-centives to encourage R&D development and innovation, such as offering robot manufac-turers and automation businesses subsidies, low-interest loans, tax relief, and land rental incentives. As of March 2017, more than 800 companies were directly involved in industrial robot manufacturing in the country. SIASUN and DJI are the major Chinese robotics players. Also, the foreign players like FANUC and Nachi-Fujikoshi have franchised with KUKA, ABB, Reis Robotics, and Staubli to establish production facilities in the country. The Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is another major robotics player in China.

The primary application of Industrial robots in the country is in sectors like automobile manufacturing, electrical and electronics, rubber plastics, metallurgy, food, chemical engi-neering, and medicine and cosmetics. About half of the industrial robots are used in the Au-tomobile sector, of which more than 50% are welding robots.

Title: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share, By Region, 2017

North America 14%

South America 1%

Europe 19%

Asia Pacific 66%

ROW 4%

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791546-global-industrial-robots-market-2018-2025

Key Players

The Global Industrial Robots market report profiles the following companies-

Mitsubishi Electric, ABB Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Fanuc Robotics, Yaskawa Mo-toman, KUKA Robotics, Epson Robots, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Staubli, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Denso Corporation.

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Industrial Robots market across each indication, in terms of application highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Industrial Robots market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Industrial Robots market level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the key Industrial Robots market products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. Global Industrial Robots Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Global Industrial Robots Market – Trends

3. Global Industrial Robots Market – Industry Analysis

4. Global Industrial Robots Market – By Type

5. Global Industrial Robots Market – By Payload

6. Global Industrial Robots Market – By Application

7. Global Industrial Robots Market – By End-user Industry

8. Global Industrial Robots Market – By Geography

9. Global Industrial Robots Market – Competitive Landscape

10. Global Industrial Robots Market – Company Profiles*

Also Read: Global Industrial Automation Market

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com